EP Review: Manacles of a Shatta by Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Samini, D-Black & Sadiq named among 2020 Top 50 Young CEOs in Ghana

Audio: Fapimso by Shatta Wale

Dancehall meets Gospel: Check out Diana Asamoah’s first impressions after encountering Shatta Wale

Sarkodie admits Shatta Wale has been a blessing; poised to reunite only if genuine

2020 Week 16: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Shatta Wale donates to James Camp Prisons under the Shatta Supports Initiative

Audio: The Manacles Of A Shatta by Shatta Wale

2020 Week 15: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown