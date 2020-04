Shatta Wale donates to James Camp Prisons under the Shatta Supports Initiative

2020 Week 15: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Audio: Future Dollar by Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale, Kuami Eugene billed for COVID-19 Virtual Concert on Easter Monday

Rap won us BETs & CORAs – Reggie Rockstone on Shatta’s rants against him

Sub Zero was a COVID-19 diversion – Sarkodie

Full breakdown of the ShattaSark beef: Technically, MzGee is to blame!!!

Shatta Wale unveils tracklist of latest EP “Manacles of A Shatta” following successful maiden online Faith Concert

2020 Week 14: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown