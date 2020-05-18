3 Music Award’s Next Rated Act Soorebia expresses “Happiness” in new single

As an Artiste who ‘shows the way’ as his Stage name signifies, it is only in the right place that he emerged victorious after weeks of competitive voting at two levels of selection at the just ended 3 Music Awards 2020.

Soorebia is now a happy man, at least he’s gotten some recognition for his years of hard work, dedication and growth in the Ghanaian music scene.

Although he has acknowledged the expectations that come with the recognition, his roadmap to success is clear.

Soorebia started his music journey professionally some 5 years ago in Bolgatanga.

A pioneer of a sort, when it comes to contemporary urban music from the region, Soorebia constructs his music with a blend of local languages, notably Frafra and Kasem, as well as Egnlish.

He has a large following, won several local awards and has become a household name in His home region.

In 2018, UNICEF through the Government of Ghana appointed Soorebia as a local champion in the fight against Open Defecation together with Rev. Eastwood Anaba of Fountain Gate Chapel, Bishop of Navrongo-Bolgatanga Diocese, and Regional Chief Imam among others.

He has over the years released over a dozen singles and videos available on streaming platforms, Youtube and other downloads portals.

As the next rated artiste coming from a disadvantaged part of the Country, Soorebia equates his win to that of Artiste of the year award, a feat that has always been a dream for most of his folk.

However, with his Craft and drive, Ghana should be ready for the next national icon as he brings diversity with his tradition-infused Hip Hop/Afrobeats artistry to the music industry.

His new song Happiness is a celebration of mindset, dreams and growth. The song was produced by His Labelmate and in-house producer, AzkonnaBeatz.

Happiness is a mid-tempo afrobeat groove for your listening pleasure.

