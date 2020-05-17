Soww Ffar to touch souls through his music!

Young Afropop artiste Soww Ffar has set himself up for a journey into the Ghanaian music industry that should culminate with a Grammy.

Signed unto Swag City Entertainment, Soww Ffar reveals that his primary goal is to preach to the world and to touch souls through words of wisdom.

Advertisement

Music chose me as it’s advocate to pursue that course

Being a perfectionist, Soww Ffar believes that one must strive for flawlessness and amid high performance standards, accompanied by overly critical self-evaluations and concerns.

The Bsc. Banking & Finance degree holder started composing and writing songs way back in primary 5 through to High School where he went on hiatus.

Soww Ffar recorded his first single with a team of friends (3G) in 2012 after completing Accra High School.

Soww Ffar is a preacher as he believes there are many messages of wisdom and words of truth deposited in him and would love to share to the world.

In 2019, he officially released his solo project dubbed Womba.

He currently has three (3) studio albums to his credit, which he featured Ghanaian performing artistes, including, Camidoh, Kojo Cue, Tulenkey and Worlasi.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!