KashBwoy teams up with Joey B for new banger; Maria

May is proving to be a month of booming sounds and KashBwoy came ready as he pairs up with fan-favorite, Joey B to record a catchy new piece, ‘Maria’,

Atop a VT produced masterpiece, ‘Maria’ tells the story of a beauty queen who’s only care in the world is money and all it could buy.

With scores of men at her feet, ready to spoil her with lavish gifts, Maria feels on top of her world.

KashBwoy appeals greatly with some super fluid vocals that pack a punch.

Joey B doesn’t drop the ball either, he comes through squeaky clean to further enhance the tune.

‘Maria’ has all the goodies and it’s sure to keep music lovers entertained and eager for KashBwoy’s next offering.

Give ‘Maria’ a listen here.

