Spotlighting Africa’s most unique Disc Jockey; iPhone DJ

From Akosombo to Sekondi Takoradi, DJs have long been mixing music for the dance floor, blending the best of Ghana music with Afrobeats from Nigeria, South Africa hip-hop and the hottest sounds emerging from London and New York.

At concerts, nightclubs, pubs and other events across Ghana, DJs are the essential ingredient for getting the crowd on its feet.

One of such DJS who is happily changing the narrative using Technology is Nai Amonsah Otoo Mensah .a.k.a. iPhone DJ.



Born on April 6, 1995. He began his career in March 2017 and has headlined major Ghanaian concerts.

IPhone DJ became prominent after being the first ever DJ to play a full set on a mobile device at the 2019 BOILER ROOM held in Ghana.



“My style is very different from every DJ here in Ghana and even in Africa if I should say, I play all my gigs on Phone using the djay2 by algoriddim software which is quite unusual of a mainstream Disc Jockey,” he said.



IPhone DJ’s career kicked off from his sound cloud page in the year 2017, he started sharing short mixtapes, which he made with a DJ app (djay2 by algoriddim) via sound cloud with his friends.

These mixtapes, which he called cruise control, gained a lot of attention. Streams per mixtape were over 20,000 on sound cloud and this sparked some positive attention to his style of playing music.



During that same year, he played his first club event at Paparazzi Night Club. After which he started scoring major tertiary concerts and club events all over the country.



With his unique style of play and his growing popularity, IPhone DJ had become a more special talent amongst the major industry names.

In about a year after coming out as a Dj, he bagged his first award at the 2018 GHANA DJ AWARDS for best Campus DJ of the year.

He then became of the official DJ at Bloombar that same year, which went on to be one of the most recognized nightlife establishment in Ghana.

In that same year, IPhone DJ bagged his first endorsement deal with Orijin (a beer manufacturing company) and was featured in all the major festivals (tidal rave, Detty Rave 2, little Havana and a dozen others).

He has performed with several top stars like Idris Elba, Mr. Eazi, Davido, Wizkid, Sarkodie, Efya, R2bees and many others on several platforms and shows.



IPhone DJ is also one of the few brand ambassadors of algoriddim Djay software in Africa and first in Ghana to gain such recognition from the world brand.



IPhone DJ is currently the in house DJ for Legacy Life Entertainment and also doubles as the personal DJ for Afrobeats sensation King Promise.



The University of Ghana Business School undergraduate has several awards nominations including overall Best DJ at the famous 3 Music Awards, Ghana DJ Awards, Night Life Awards, Ghana Tertiary Awards and Ghana Entertainers awards USA.



In all IPhone DJ has been nominated 11 times and winning two awards in a span of his 3-year career both locally and international.



He is currently working on his debut single featuring Mugeez of R2bees Fame and currently hosting “Henment radio” an online radio show with his partner Berima Sean Bills on Instagram which has hosted superstars like Kojo Funds, Darko Vibes, NGS and King Promise.

